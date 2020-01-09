Author
Tags

We recently saw leaked renders of the LG G9 ThinQ, thanks to OnLeaks and CashKaro. These leaks showed the basic design of LG’s new flagship as well as its quad-camera and a headphone jack. Now, we could have confirmation of the device thanks to new protective case renders that have appeared online.

New case renders for the LG G9 ThinQ have emerged thanks to SlashLeaks. These renders perfectly match the previous images we saw of the device. We can see a long slot for the cameras in the back of the device with no fingerprint sensor cutout. We could believe that the G9 will finally include an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, this could also be the LG V60, since it also resembles the pack glass panel we saw yesterday. Maybe LG will give us the same basic design in both devices, just like it happened with the LG G8, the LG V50, and their G8X and V50S variants. What do you think of these new renders?

Source GSM Arena

Via Slashleaks

You May Also Like

Apple Watch Series 5 up to $70 off on Amazon

Amazon has a great selection of colors and styles for the Apple Watch Series 5 on discount and a huge selection of Apple accessories right now

SKAGEN announces Falster 3 touchscreen smartwatch

SKAGEN announced its partnership with X by Kygo, and the fruit of the partnership is the new Falster 3 touchscreen smartwatch.

Pocketnow Daily: The iPhone 9 Design was just LEAKED!!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible design of the iPhone 9, specs of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and more