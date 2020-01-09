We recently saw leaked renders of the LG G9 ThinQ, thanks to OnLeaks and CashKaro. These leaks showed the basic design of LG’s new flagship as well as its quad-camera and a headphone jack. Now, we could have confirmation of the device thanks to new protective case renders that have appeared online.

New case renders for the LG G9 ThinQ have emerged thanks to SlashLeaks. These renders perfectly match the previous images we saw of the device. We can see a long slot for the cameras in the back of the device with no fingerprint sensor cutout. We could believe that the G9 will finally include an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, this could also be the LG V60, since it also resembles the pack glass panel we saw yesterday. Maybe LG will give us the same basic design in both devices, just like it happened with the LG G8, the LG V50, and their G8X and V50S variants. What do you think of these new renders?

Source GSM Arena

Via Slashleaks