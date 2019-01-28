Bryan Palma is the new President and Chief Operating Officer of BlackBerry
BlackBerry today officially announced that its new President and Chief Operating Office is Bryan Palma. Starting today, he will be responsible for the “core product and services” at BlackBerry, those that revolve around EoT (Enterprise of Things). “This includes people, processes, and ‘things’ – from connected cars and smart speakers to documents, emails, and the data that flows between“, says the official press release.
Starting today, Bryan Palma will oversee BlackBerry Technology Solutions, Enterprise Software and Services, and Mobility Solutions teams. He will report to John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO.
Bryan is an excellent addition to our team given his proven experience delivering growth for strategic industry providers. This key addition to the BlackBerry team will best serve the company’s focus on EoT, integrating Cylance, and expanding our licensing business. — John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO
Bryan Palma’s curriculum vitae includes past activities involving Cisco, Boeing, Hewlett Packard, PepsiCo and the United States Secret Service. His last position was at Cisco as Senior Vice President and General Manager of customer experience. Before that he was the Vice President of Cyber and Security Solutions at Boeing.
I couldn’t be more excited to join BlackBerry at this pivotal time in the industry. As the world becomes exponentially more connected, enterprises and governments around the world need a trusted provider of security and data privacy, and I am confident that provider is BlackBerry. I look forward to working closely with John and the leadership team to deliver the market-leading intelligent security and connectivity solutions organizations need — Bryan Palma, President and COO BlackBerry.
Discuss This Post