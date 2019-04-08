New ASUS ROG Phone arriving in the third quarter

The first generation ASUS ROG Phone arrived in the United States in October, starting at $899, for those who want extreme gaming on their smartphones. A follow-up will most likely arrive during the same period this year, as a recent report claims ASUS is planning to launch the next-generation ROG Phone sometime in the third quarter of the year.

The report also mentions ASUS might team up with Tencent to promote the phone, as well as some of the gaming titles. This is a similar move to what the Razer Phone and Tencent partnership is promoting. The next ROG Phone, as per the report’s unnamed sources, will be key for the company that is going through a rough patch with the ZenFone Max Pro (M2) recalls in Japan due to a faulty radio component.