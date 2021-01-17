The ASUS ROG Phone 4 has been getting some attention in the last few weeks. We are getting closer to its possible launch, and we are starting to get some rather interesting details about its internals.

ASUS has recently started to tease its upcoming device by posting a poster of the upcoming ASUS ROG Phone 4 on its official Weibo page. This makes us believe that the device will launch soon, and some even say that we could see it arrive in the first quarter of the present year. Whatever the case, we have started to receive more information about ASUS’s next gaming phone, and they come from well-known leaker Digital Chat Station. He recently posted the battery capacity of the ROG 4, as well as the battery size of its competitors.

According to his sources, the Black Shark 4 and Nubia’s Red Magic 6 would arrive with a 4,500mAh capacity, while the ASUS ROG 4 could feature a massive 6,000mAh battery, and it could also arrive with 60W or 65W charging speeds.

Recent GeekBench test scores of an ASUS device were also spotted by the guys over at MySmartPrice, and rumors suggest that it is the ASUS ROG Phone 4. It reached 1,081 in the single-core tests and 3,584 in the multi-core test. If this is indeed the upcoming ROG 4, we could be getting a new device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, with 8GB RAM, and it seems that it could also arrive with Android 11 out of the box.

ASUS has yet to give an official launch date for its upcoming gaming phone or any clue as to its name. Let’s remember that Chinese companies consider number ‘4’ a bad omen, and we have already seen OnePlus skip the number four from its lineup. In other words, the ASUS ROG Phone 4 may never arrive. Instead, we could get a new ASUS ROG Phone 5 to take its place.

Source MySmartPrice