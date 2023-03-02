We start today’s deals with some of the best gaming laptops around, as you can currently score up to 13 percent savings on some Alienware products. For instance, the Alienware X17 R2 Gaming Laptop is now available for $2,385, thanks to the latest savings. This powerful laptop usually sells for $2,750, so you can now purchase one and take advantage of $360 instant savings.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Alienware X17 R2 Gaming Laptop arrives with tons of power and a huge 17.3-inch FHD display capable of reaching 480Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, and an insane visual experience thanks to NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3070Ti 8GB GDDR6 GPU. You also get an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. And the best part is that this laptop is currently priced under its Intel Core i7 model, making it a more compelling offer.

However, you can also opt for the slightly more affordable Alienware M15 R5 Gaming Laptop, selling for $1,939 thanks to the latest savings and price cut. This model launched with a $2,249 price tag, meaning that you will get more than $300 in savings. It is not the latest model around, but it packs tons of power with a Ryzen 9 processor, 32GB storage space, 1TB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX3070 graphics. You can also consider going for the Alienware X14 R1 Laptop, now available for $1,961 with 10 percent savings. This laptop features an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB storage space, 1TB storage, and RTX 3060 graphics.

However, you can also consider going for a more affordable MSI Creator M16 content creation laptop, which now sells for $1,250. This laptop has a 16-inch QHD+ display with 60Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, and 22 percent savings.

You can also add Alienware’s AW2521H 25-inch FHD LED LCD monitor to the package for $489 and save $141, or get the more affordable LG UltraGear QHD 27-inch Gaming Monitor for just $247 to score more than $50 savings. And make your setup look even better with the Govee RGBIC Monitor Backlight, Smart Gaming Light for 24 to 32-inch gaming monitors. It is now available for $70 with $30 savings when you add the on-page coupon.