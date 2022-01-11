New Apple Watch Series 8 may not feature a body temperature sensor after all

We can’t deny that the Apple Watch is one of the best, if not the best, smartwatches in the market. Cupertino keeps upgrading this device every year, and every time it amazes the world with great new features. However, there’s one particular department where the Apple Watch needs to catch up to other devices in the market, as Apple still hasn’t found a way to include a body temperature sensor on its Watch, and it seems that we will have to wait a bit longer, as the latest rumors suggest that this feature will also be missing in the Apple Watch Series 8.

We have been receiving several Apple Watch rumors in the last couple of months. Dome of these rumors mentions the possibility of getting a new version of the popular Apple Watch SE, while others focus on the more premium Apple Watch Series 8. Unfortunately, rumors don’t always come as good news, as the latest information from Gurman’s Power On newsletter suggests that Apple may not include body temperature sensing, blood glucose monitoring, and blood pressure capabilities in the upcoming iteration of the Apple Watch.

“Don’t expect any of these soon, though. Body temperature was on this year’s roadmap, but chatter about it has slowed down recently. Blood pressure is at least two to three years away, while I wouldn’t be surprised if glucose monitoring doesn’t land until later in the second half of the decade.”

This doesn’t mean that Apple has given up on the idea of including body temperature sensing features in future Apple Watch devices. Body temperature sensors are mostly used for sleep and recovery tracking, and we have had those in Apple Watch models for a couple of years. So maybe we will just have to wait until Apple is happy with its version of the body temperature feature to see this feature get announced.

Via: The Verge