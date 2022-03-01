The new Apple Watch Series 8 may feature 'Major Updates to Activity Tracking'

We have new rumors concerning Cupertino’s upcoming iteration of the Apple Watch, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that the new Apple Watch Series 8 will include major updates, including a faster chip, improved activity tracking, and a new look.

According to recent information provided by Mark Gurman, Apple will launch three new Apple Watch models in 2022. These models include a new Apple Watch Series 8, an Apple Watch SE refresh, and a new Apple Watch with a rugged design aimed at those who love practicing extreme sports. He also believes that this may become “the biggest in the history of the Apple Watch since the original model,” even though he’s not expecting Apple to introduce new health sensors in the upcoming models.

“I think this year will be the biggest in the history of the Apple Watch since the original model. I’m looking for three new models this fall: an Apple Watch Series 8, an Apple Watch SE and an Apple Watch geared toward extreme sports. I wouldn’t expect any major new health sensors this year, besides the possible inclusion of the oft-discussed body temperature feature. But look out for major updates to activity tracking and faster chips across the board.”

Indeed, rumors claim that Apple is working to introduce new body temperature, blood pressure, and blood sugar sensors for future Apple Watch models. Still, it seems that only the body temperature sensor would be ready in time to make its way to the Apple Watch Series 8. Whatever the case, Gurman also believes that Apple will finally stop selling the Apple Watch Series 3, which has been selling since 2017.

Some believe that the Apple Watch Series 8 could look similar to the Apple Watch Series 7, which means it could arrive with a 41mm and a 45mm size option. However, we also received tons of rumors suggesting that the Apple Watch Series 7 would come with a new design that would include flat edges and other changes that didn’t end up happening. So maybe, who knows? Perhaps the leaks we saw last year belonged to the Apple Watch Series 8 instead of the Series 7.

Via: MacRumors