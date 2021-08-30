The new Apple Watch Series 7 is supposed to be unveiled alongside the new iPhone 13 series in the middle of September, and new renders showcase the new design of the upcoming smartwatch. The photos reveal the new display, flat edged-design, and more.

The new Apple Watch Series 7 will reportedly resemble the iPhone 12 series and the new iPad Pros with a new flat-edges design and a slightly larger display. The hardware is expected to receive additional upgrades, such as a new processor, new sensors, and more.

While the current renders by FrontPageTech give us a good insight on what to expect, the new renders showcase the design in a new way, from a new angle. The renders were made by PhoneArena.

“Flattening the sides of the Apple Watch will make it look more consistent with the other devices in Apple’s lineup and could help the watch’s bezels appear thinner. This effect could be further compounded by the slightly bigger display that’s rumored to come with the Apple Watch Series 7. The Apple Watch Series 7 could come in two new case sizes – 41mm and 45mm. These will substitute the current 40mm and 44mm options that we’ve gotten accustomed to since the Apple Watch Series 4. This 1mm difference in size may not seem like a big deal (and granted, it isn’t), but it lends credibility to another rumor that we’ve heard about the Apple Watch Series 7 – the inclusion of a bigger display.”

The new watch is will reportedly feature a double-sided chip design, come with more battery, and include a slightly larger display. The Series 7 will be unveiled sometime in mid-September next month. We only have about 2-3 weeks left until we see more information and potentially an invitation to the Fall Apple Event.