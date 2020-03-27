It may not come as a total surprise, but the new Apple Watch Series 6 may arrive with Touch ID. We have already seen a couple of patents that showed us how this might work, but now we get a new report from Israeli site The Verifier that suggest it may finally happen.

According to a new report, the Apple Watch Series 6 may finally get a Touch ID sensor. We had seen this feature embedded in the devices Digital Crown, even though it is currently used for capturing ECG. Now, it is said that this new sensor would come in the display of the next Apple Watch. We are also supposed to get an improved battery, broader support for LTE, WiFi 6 support, and improved sleep tracking capabilities. Apple may also be working on pulse OX monitoring that would allow the Apple Watch to measure oxygen levels in the blood.

The Verifier also mentions some of the future features that may arrive with watchOS 7, including a fresh design, updates to built-in apps, and improvements to Siri. However, the new version of watchOS would only be compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3 and later, meaning they would drop support for the Series 2.

Source MacRumors

Via The Verifier