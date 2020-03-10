According to a new report, Apple is working on adding new upgrades to the health-related features of Apple Watch. The new feature will allow the Apple Watch to detect blood oxygen levels for the first time.

As per the report, the Watch will send a notification when it detects blood oxygen below a certain level. However, it is unclear if this blood oxygen detector will require new hardware or software tweaks.

Hence, the feature could be rolled out to all Apple Watch models with the WatchOS 7 update or it may come with Apple Watch Series 6.

Moreover, Apple is working on removing limitations from its ECG readings.

Source: 9to5Mac