It seems that Apple TV could receive new features that include Kids Mode and Screen Time options with a future version of tvOS.

A possible new update for tv OS could include interesting features. The first one ins a new Kids Mode that would allow children to watch content suitable for them on Apple TV, with parental control options that would let parents choose what their kids watch. It would also let parents set watching limits with Screen Time. Parents would also be able to block TV shows, movies, and apps that are not appropriate for youngsters.

The Screen Time feature would also let users keep track of how much time they’re watching TV. All of this information comes from The Verifier, an Israeli site, that also mentions the possibility or a new Apple TV with an A11 or A12 processor and 64GB and 128GB storage options. That is a significant upgrade from the current 32GB and 64GB storage options. Now, let’s not forget that these are still rumors, even though the site was accurate about Night Mode showing up on 2019’s iPhone line up, but it was wrong on some macOS Catalina predictions.

Source MacRumors