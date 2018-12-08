This could be the new Apple Smart Battery Case

After initially spotting a new icon for the Smart Battery Case in watchOS 5.1.2 beta 2, we know Apple is preparing a refresh. Said icon features a Smart Battery Case with vertical camera alignment, opposed to the current one from 2015 which is horizontal. It means that Apple is preparing to launch a new model that suits the 2019 iPhones. According to 9to5mac, there will be three different cases, with model numbers A2070, A2071 and A2171. This could mean that the iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and Xr might all get their own Smart Battery Case.

The same report claims to have obtained an image of said new Smart Battery Case. You can see it above, compared to the current model. There’s a design change where the battery is flatter and larger in terms of surface. This could mean that it might be larger in order to provide more juice, but it also means it could just be thinner. In any case, the ugly chin at the bottom seems to be gone.

We should expect this new Apple Smart Battery Case to be announced this year, as per the report. We’ve got about three weeks left of 2018, but that’s plenty of time to announce an accessory, especially around the holidays, in time for the shopping frenzy.