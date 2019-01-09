Tim Cook: new Apple services will arrive year

A rumor last year suggested that Apple might start its own video streaming service. Similarly to how Apple Music is a serious Spotify competitor, Apple Videos (tentative name) could mean serious competition to Netflix and the others. Not to mention that, according to some estimates, this could bring the iPhone-maker revenues of $4.4 billion by 2025.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a recent interview that the company is preparing “new services” for this year. While he didn’t specify what kind of services Apple is working on, it could very well mean mobile payments or the rumored TV service.

Apple is already in talks with major TV manufacturers for AirPlay and iTunes support. This could be one approach Apple might take, allowing smart TV owners to consume iTunes content. On the other hand, Apple is said to invest over $1 billion on original TV content which is not accessible anywhere at the moment.

However, this TV service, or Apple Videos, is just one service, and Tim Cook was specific in using the plural. We’ll have to wait and see how the story unfolds as more details will likely surface soon.