A couple of weeks ago, everyone was expecting an Apple event to officially launch the new AirPods Pro and the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro. However, Apple has decided to hold an event to honor the best apps and games of this 2019.

Apple will hold a Media Event on Monday, December 2nd, in New York City, at 4:00 PM ET. “Loved by millions, Created by the best”. This is the message that comes with the invitation to this event, where we will see the best of 2019. Apple has never held an event like this, so it may come as a surprise to many users, and we have no clue what to expect. Apple always shares a list of favorite apps by the end of every year, but it seems that this time, we will also have an awards ceremony. We could also get information about new content offerings, maybe new software, hardware, who knows?

