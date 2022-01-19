New Apple iPhone SE 3 could arrive in April

We keep receiving more exciting information about the upcoming Apple iPhone SE 3. Earlier this month, we saw rumors suggesting that the new affordable iPhone with 5G support could arrive in either March or April, but the latest information from Ross Young believes that it may come in the second half of April or early May.

The latest iPhone SE rumors suggest that Apple suppliers will begin producing display panels for the iPhone SE 3 this month. This would imply that the final assembly of Apple’s most affordable iPhone model may start in March. The first iteration of the iPhone SE was launched back in March 2016, while the iPhone SE 2 launched in April 2020. And if Ross Young’s information is correct, the new device would also arrive late in April or early May at the latest.

“Apple 5G SE model starting panel production this month. Phone production likely from March. This means a launch is likely for 2H April/early May with shipments from late April or early May.”

Mark Gurman also claims that Apple will hold a special event in Spring to announce the new iPhone SE 3 and an iPad Air refresh. Apple’s last spring event was held on April 20, where the company revealed the current iPad Pro models with M1 processors, the latest 24-inch iMac, a new Apple TV 4K, and more.

The new iPhone SE 3 is expected to feature the same design as its predecessors, and there’s also a video on YouTube channel Pigtou that shows us the alleged 3D print dummies of the phone, so you can also check that out. And there are also some rumors claiming that this new device may arrive as the iPhone SE+ 5.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) The iPhone SE was announced back in April 2020, and it comes with the A13 Bionic chipset, a compact 4.7-inch LCD display, and a single 12MP camera on the back. It's the cheapest iPhone you can get your hands on.

