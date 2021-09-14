Apple started its California Streaming event with a punch. First, the company started revealing new media content that’s coming to Apple TV. However, things got even better when it announced the new gen-9 iPad and the latest and redesigned iPad mini 6.

Apple has officially refreshed the iPad mini. This new iteration delivers the biggest update ever, as it follows on the iPad Air’s design. This means that the iPad mini 6 features an all-screen design, and you even get more color options to choose from, as it is available in Purple, Pink, Starlight, and Space Gray. In addition, the new 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display offers True Tone, 500 nits of brightness, an anti-reflective coating, and Wide Color Gamut for an amazing viewing experience.

The Home button is no more, but don’t worry, we still get Touch ID, even though it is now embedded on the power button. Another important change moves the volume buttons to the top of the frame of the device instead of having them placed on the right as in previous iPad models.

Moving on to performance, the new iPad mini 6 will provide a 40 percent jump in performance, 80 percent improvement in GPU performance, and a 2X faster Neural Engine. However, one of my favorite changes is that Apple decided to ditch the Lightning port in favor of a USB-C port that is ten times faster than its predecessor. We also get 5G support, which means that it will do an amazing job keeping you connected anywhere you go.

The camera department has also seen some improvements, as the new iPad mini 6 features a 12MP ultrawide camera that also supports Center Stage. You also get a new ISP, advanced HDR, 4K video recording, and more. Plus, audio also gets a boost as it comes with stereo speakers in landscape, and it will be compatible with a new set of slim smart folio covers and the second-generation Apple Pencil. But the best part is the price, as the new iPad mini 6 will be available starting at $499. You can order yours today, as it will be available next week.

