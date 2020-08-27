We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

While the iPhone 12 lineup has been postponed “by a few weeks,” details regarding other Apple devices have emerged online. A New Apple iPad and the Watch Series 6 have passed through the Eurasian Economic Commission, hinting at an imminent launch of the two products.

Earlier, YouTuber Jon Prosser tipped that Apple could launch the new iPad and the Watch Series 6 in September. It seems like he wasn’t wrong. The listing in the database shows a tablet computer with ‘Apple’ trademark and model numbers A2072, A2270, A2316, A2324, A2325 A2428, and A2429. It mentions that the device runs iPadOS 14.

On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 6 has also appeared in the database with model numbers A2291, A2292, A2351, A2352, A2355, A2356, A2375, and A2376. It is listed to run watchOS 7. While Apple is yet to confirm the launch date, it is being said that these devices could be launched in the week of September 7.

