New Apple iMacs with 4K Retina displays have interesting discounts at Amazon

You can save up to $149 on the latest Apple iMac with a 21.5″ 4K Retina if you go to Amazon right now. This iMac includes a 6-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 processor, Radeon Pro 555x Graphics processor, Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, and 1TB storage. All of this for just $1,349.99, and you also get the Magic Mouse 2, and a Magic Keyboard included.

If this last option is too much for you, there’s another one that comes with the same 21.5″ 4K Retina display, but it comes with a quad-core 8th-gen Intel Core i3 processor. Storage and the rest of the specs in these Apple iMacs stay the same, and you save a little under $74, which means you will end up paying $1,225.41.