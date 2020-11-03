Well, rumors were almost right, as Apple has announced that it will be holding a new event on November 10 at 10 am PT, and let’s be honest; we were all expecting Apple to announce another event before the year came to an end, and it has done so today. The upcoming event was rumored to take place on November 17, but it seems that we won’t have to wait that long for it to come around.

The new event is expected to focus on Apple’s transition to Apple Silicone Mac devices, as it already held two previous events, focusing on the presentation of the Apple Watch Series 6, the latest iPhone 12 lineup, and other interesting devices. Now, rumors claim that we may get up to three new MacBooks with Apple Silicon in the next event.

To be more specific, Bloomberg reports that we may get a new 13-inch MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Apple Silicone would power all of them. However, don’t expect huge changes between Cupertino’s current models and the ones with Apple Silicon, as we may not see dramatic changes, other than the chip upgrades, which would also give Apple users improvements in performance and battery life.

We could say that we can confirm some of this information thanks to the well-known leaker L0vetodream, as he seems to agree with the report mentioned above. He posted information that seems to align with what we mentioned before, writing “13 inch X 2,” which could represent the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air. Let’s not forget other rumors suggesting that Cupertino would be shipping new MacBooks with Apple Silicon in Q4 2020.

Unfortunately, rumors also say that we will not get the new AirPods Studio or the AirTags until next year, but we will only find out for sure until the day of the event.

Source 9to5Mac

