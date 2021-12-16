New Apple Displays could arrive with a lower price tag and LG panels

It seems that Apple is working on several new products for the future, as the company will allegedly launch a couple of new Apple displays that would arrive with three different size options to choose from. Some even believe that one of these new displays could even be a new Pro Display XDR with an Apple processor.

According to well-known leaker @dylandkt, LG could be working on three new Apple displays that are currently “encased in unbranded enclosures for usage as external monitors.” He also mentions that these displays are still in early development, but it seems that they may arrive in three different sized options, including 24, 27, and 32-inch displays. What makes these displays more interesting is the fact that these displays have similar specifications to the ones we find in current iMac and Pro Display XDR models.

Further, these new displays could feature mini-LED technology, and they could be able to deliver 120Hz variable refresh rates for promotion. The best part is that the largest 32-inch model could be equipped with Apple silicon.

This is not the first time we have received information suggesting that Apple is working on a new standalone display, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had already suggested that Apple wants to offer a more budget-friendly option for those who can’t afford a $4,999 Pro Display XDR. If rumors turn out to be true, we may be getting the first Apple Display in the first half of 2022, which would be Cupertino’s first consumer-level external display since the Thunderbolt Display, which stopped selling back in 2016.

There is no word about possible pricing, but there are some details to take into consideration. Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac sells for $1,299, and the larger 27-inch iMac goes for $1,799. So if we were to guess, leaving out processors, RAM, and other components, the more affordable 24 and 27-inch Apple displays could be more affordable. The new displays are expected to feature a 4.5K Retina display with 4480×2520 resolution, 500 nits brightness, support for 1 billion colors, DCI-P3 wide color gamut, and True Tone technology to adjust the white balance of the display to match the color temperature of the light automatically.

