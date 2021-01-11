There have been rumors of Apple working on its next wearables. The company could launch the 3rd gen AirPods and 2nd gen AirPods Pro in 2021. Moreover, it could also be working on a third HomePod model, which is said to sit in between the HomePod and recently launched HomePod Mini. A new report goes on to say that the iPhone SE is not a lost caused yet. Apple is working on the 3rd generation of the product, and it could be launched in April 2021.

The latest development comes via the Japanese website Macotakara. It cites information from suppliers in China to suggest that Apple’s next AirPods Pro and iPhone SE are due in April this year. The report further gives information about the upcoming audio device. The 2nd gen AirPods Pro could have the same 21mm thickness, while the height and length are said to be 46mm and 54mm, respectively.

It is a bit different from the predecessor but not significantly so. Apple is claimed to be planning to make the earbuds more compact by eliminating the short stem that currently sticks out from the bottom. The said design is in the testing phase with a more rounded shape that fills more of a user’s ear. As per a previous report, the AirPods Pro 2 might use the in-house W2 chip. It could also come in two sizes.

The report also mentions the presence of 3rd-gen iPhone SE. However, nothing else is known about the device at the moment.

As per an earlier report, the design of 3rd gen Apple AirPods will be similar to the current AirPods Pro. This means it will have a shorter stem and replaceable ear tips. The company is touted to be working on improving the battery life of the device. Despite the design, the upcoming AirPods will not have higher-end AirPods Pro features like noise-cancellation.