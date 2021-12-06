New Android TV UI with discovery-focused feed is now rolling out in more regions

When Google announced the new Chromecast with Google TV earlier this year, the company also announced the enhanced Android TV UI that comes with it. The new design it brought included a feed for discovering new content, a space where you could see the watchlist, all of your apps, and much more. According to a report from 9to5Google, Google is expanding the roll out of Discover-focused Android TV UI to more and more regions across the world.

The new Discover tab lets users 'discover' more content right from the home screen. It recommends movies and TV shows based on your interest (your watch history, search, time spent on a show, etc.) and you can even jump right onto a show directly from this tab. The report claims that the feature is now being rolled out in many countries and Android TVs around the world.

The feature was first made available in the United States in February. And now, according to the report, the new Android TV UI with Discover feed is now available in Xiaomi Mi Box, OnePlus TVs, and some TCL models. Users across India, Brazil, and some European countries have received the UI update. In addition to the Discover feed, this update also adds the ‘Favorite apps’ carousel to the home screen. This feature, as the name suggests, displays multiple streaming apps, such as Netflix and Hulu, in a single row for easy access.

The update is a server-side one, so you can't manually enable it on your own. Be on the lookout just in case your Android TV or TV box receives it.

Google TV personalized profiles feature delayed

Last month, Google announced that the Chromecast with Google TV will be getting a long-awaited feature — Personalized Profiles. The feature would let users create their own profiles and get a personalized home screen with personalized recommendations. It would let users share login credentials for streaming apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime and even allow them to create profiles for Kids.

The feature has, however, been delayed. At the time of the announcement, Google said that the feature will be available “in the coming weeks,” but the company has now announced (via 9to5Google) that the feature has been delayed. The good news is that the Mountain View giant still continues to say that the feature is in development, which means it's not been canceled. However, the company has not provided a timeline on when we can expect the feature to roll out.

