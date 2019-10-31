New and revised HomePod Software is now rolling out
Apple has just experienced the same problem as Google. They started rolling out a new software update that was bricking their smartspeakers. Google started to replace the bricked Google Home and Home mini devices, and Apple stopped the update, fixed the issues, and has now released the update once again for the HomePod.
A new HomePod 13.2.1 software is now rolling out to Apple’s smartspeaker. This update includes a multi-user mode that allows the HomePod to recognize up to six different voices. It allows each user to have individual music libraries, and it can now perform tasks that include sending messages or setting a to-do list. It also includes a Handoff feature that will make switching between the HomePod and your device easier. Ambient Sounds will let users play white noise sounds directly on their speakers, these include ocean waves, birdsong, rainstorm, and more. Check the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to see if this update is already available for your smartspeaker.