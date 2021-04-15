Amazon has announced the launch of its second-generation Echo Buds TWS earphones. The device features an all-new design, custom-designed Active Noise Cancellation technology, wireless charging capabilities, improved microphones for better call quality, and hands-free access to Alexa. It is available in Black or Glacier White starting at $119.99. Moreover, the product will be available in Black or Glacier White starting at $119.99.

The new Amazon Echo Buds are 20% smaller and lightweight. They are IPX4-rated to withstand splashes, sweat, or light rain; and designed to be comfortable enough for all-day wear. The company has shortened the nozzle to improve comfort. Further, there are new built-in vents to reduce ear pressure during use. You get four ear tip sizes and two wingtip sizes. The speakers are touted to have been optimized for an increased fidelity in bass and treble, which reduces distortion during media playback. Hence, delivering vibrant melodies and clear spoken word.

The Amazon Echo Buds feature the company’s new Active Noise Cancellation technology that is said to cancel twice as much noise compared to the first generation. It uses the inner and outer microphones to intelligently estimate sound pressure in your eardrum. It generates the inverse of that signal and cancels out unwanted noise. They support Alexa. Hence, you can just say, “Alexa, turn on noise cancellation.” The users can also ask Alexa to play music for a set amount of time. When you want to take a short walk to soak in the sun, simply say, “Alexa, play relaxing music for 15 minutes.”

5 hours on a single charge with ANC turned on

Amazon will also roll out VIP Filter on the new Echo Buds. The feature is available on Echo Frames. It allows you to select the phone notifications that you want to hear, and filters out the rest. VIP Filter also supports calendars and group messaging, ensuring you never miss an important update. The product is touted to last up to five hours on a single charge with ANC turned on. Further, the case provides two additional charges for a total of up to 15 hours of music playback. A 15-minute quick charge will give you up to two hours of music playback.

The Echo Buds are available for pre-order today and will begin shipping to customers in the U.S. in May. The USB-C wired charging option will be available for only $99.99 for a limited time only. Further, the wireless charging option will be available for $119.99.