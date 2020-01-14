Apple doesn’t want to stop giving us amazing deals every day. Now we have more discounts on Apple products, an LG projector, and a GoPro action camera for you to see.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB storage space is $250 off, that means that you would only have to pay $2,149. This is the latest generation MacBook Pro, and it also includes an Intel Core i7 processor, a new Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro

If you want to get a new laser projector, the LG HU80KA 4K UHD Laser Smart TV Home Theater CineBeam Projector is $400, which would make you pay $1,896.9. This is a 4K Ultra HD projector with 2,500 lumens in brightness. You can project an up to 150-inch screen size, and it’s HDR 10 compatible.

Buy LG Laser Projector

You can also get a new GoPro Fusion for as low as $229. This action camera is usually available for $300, and it will allow you to record spherical video + photos. You can capture incredible 5.2k videos and 18MP photos of everything around you by shooting in every direction at once, and it’s even waterproof so you can take it anywhere you want.

Buy GoPro Fusion