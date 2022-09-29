Amazon held its annual fall hardware launch event yesterday where it introduced a lot (and we mean a lot!) of new products under its Kindle, Echo, Blink, and Fire TV line of brands. Among the company's announcements were a brand-new Kindle that you can doodle on — aptly called Kindle Scribe, an updated Fire TV cube, and a new generation of Echo devices, and much more. Here is a list of some of the most exciting announcements from the launch event.

Kindle Scribe

A major highlight of Amazon's launch yesterday was the new Kindle Scribe. It is Amazon's latest and greatest addition to its e-reader lineup. Not only it features the best screen on a Kindle yet, but it also features doodling capabilities. You can take notes, draw, and annotate on the large 330PPI 10.2-inch screen while reading your favorite book, writing your own journal, simply editing a PDF. You will also be able to send marked-up documents directly from Microsoft Word next year.

The Kindle Scribe also comes with a variety of templates, such as to-do lists and sticky notes that you attach to e-books. The Stylus magnetically attaches to the e-reader, and you also don't need to charge or sync it with your device — it just works out of the box.

Kindle Scribe will be available before the holiday season, but you can place a pre-order starting today. With the standard stylus, the device costs $339 while there is an option for a Premium Pen that costs $30 more. The Premium Pen features a customizable shortcut button and a sensor for eraser.

Amazon Kindle Scribe It is not only an e-reader, but you can also take notes, draw and annotate on the Kindle Scribe. It features a 10.2-inch, 300 ppi front-lit display and comes with the Kindle Scribe pen in the box. View at Amazon

Halo Rise

Halo Rise is the new innovative alarm clock from Amazon that also doubles as your sleep tracker. Instead of using cameras and microphones to track your sleep, it uses ambient radar technology, machine learning, and Amazon's sleep algorithm to detect breathing patterns and monitor the quality of your sleep.

It will detect your sleep stages throughout the night and provide you with a sleep summary in the morning. The device can also measure your room's humidity, temperature, and light. With the Halo app, you can access a library of sleep content and other wellness-enhancing features, and view your sleep metrics and insights.

Halo Rise has been priced at $139.99. The device isn't available for pre-order just yet, but the company says it will be available for purchase before the end of the year. You can register for updates on the Amazon listing page using the link given below.

Halo Rise Halo Rise is the new contactless sleep-tracking device from Amazon that also happens to be a sunrise alarm clock. The device will provide you with sleep score, sleep stages and even get advice on what you could do to improve your sleep quality. View at Amazon

Fire Cube TV and Alexa Voice Remote Pro

Buying a smart streaming device for your TV? You'll have new options come this holiday season. Amazon has announced a new Fire TV Cube that, the company claims, is 20x more powerful than the last one from 2019. It features an octa-core processor and a new feature that up-scales HD content into 4K. It also offers better audio quality, Wi-Fi 6E support, and HDMI input port that you control your cable box through Amazon Alexa. It costs $139.99 and ships in October. Pre-orders for the device start today.

Along with the new TV box, Amazon also announced a premium remote called Alexa Voice Remote Pro. Compared to the standard Alexa Voice remote, it features backlit keys and two action buttons that you can program to launch your favorite channels, apps, or any Alexa commands. It's scheduled to launch on November 16th for $39.99, but pre-orders are available starting today.

Fire TV Cube (third-gen) The new Fire TV Cube comes with a 20 times more powerful processor than the last generation. It can can also upscale HD content into 4K using the "Super Resolution Upscaling" feature. Check out all the deals on Fire TV Cube 3rd Gen down below! View at Amazon

Alexa Voice Remote Pro The new Alexa remote features backlit keys that make it easier to find it in a dark room and two action buttons that you can program to launch your favorite channels, apps, or any Alexa commands. View at Amazon

Fire TV Omni QLED Series

After launching its first TV last year, the company has announced a new addition to lineup called Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED. It features QLED display with 96 local dimming zones for deeper black levels and support for Dolby Vision IQ and HDR 10+ adaptive for the best picture quality. It has an array of sensors that can auto adjust the TV's brightness levels and a motion sensor that can turn off the TV when you leave the room and turn it on when you come back. The 65-inch variant costs $799, while the larger 75-inch TV costs $1,099.99.

Fire TV Omni QLED TV The new Fire TV Omni comes with a 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) that supports Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ playback. It features 96 local dimming zones for better black levels and tons of Fire TV OS features. View at Amazon

New Echo Devices

Of course, Amazon announced the new generation of its Echo speakers. The company updated its round-shaped Echo Dot speaker with improved audio quality, a temperature sensor to automatically control your home's temperature, and tap-to-gesture controls. There is a new Echo Dot with Clock speaker that features a brighter LED display with a higher resolution. The new Echo Dot will cost you $49, while the Clock edition has been priced at $59. Both are available for pre-order today.

Amazon also launched a new white model of the Echo Studio at its event. It has been priced at $199.99 and will start shipping next month. The new Echo devices can also be used as a Wi-Fi extender for Eero Mesh Wi-Fi networks. If you have the older version, don't fret. Amazon has announced that all Echo Studio speakers will receive a software update later this year that will enhance their audio performance.

Lastly, Amazon also announced the all-new Echo Auto at the event. It features a slimmed down design and an adhesive mount so you can stick it in more places in your car. The Echo Auto can connect to your car's audio system via Bluetooth or an audio jack, and features five microphones this time — it will be better at isolating your voice from road noises. Those interested in the Echo Auto can grab it for $54 later this year.

Echo Dot (fifth-gen) The new Amazon Echo Show comes with improved audio experience, Wi-Fi extender capabilities, and new temperature sensor. View at Amazon

Echo Dot (fifth-gen) with Clock The new Amazon Echo Dot fifth generation comes with an all-new audio experience, a new LED display shows you the weather, song titles, and more when you ask, and temperature sensor. View at Amazon

Echo Dot (fifth-gen) Kids Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th generation) is a smart speaker built for kids. It comes with one year of AMAZON KIDS+ that is designed for kids aged 3-12 to safely learn, grow, and explore. It also gives kid-friendly responses and filter explicit songs. View at Amazon

Blink Wired Floodlight Camera and Mini Pan Tilt Mount

Blink Wired Floodlight is the first hardwired camera from the brand. It features a 1080p camera with two-way audio, and the floodlight can provide up to 2,600 lumens. You also don't need to worry about battery life since it's hardwired. While you'll need a Sync Module 2 and a USB flash drive to store video locally, the new chip inside the camera can detect persons without uploading anything.

The Pan Tilt mount is a new accessory for your Blink Camera that will give it the pan or tilt functionality. The whole kit costs $59.99 while you can pre-order the accessory starting today for $29.99. While Amazon didn't reveal a release date for the Blink Wired Camera during the event event, you can register for updates by submitting your email address.

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro

As a part of its home security catalog, Amazon also unveiled the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro at its event. It comes with features such as 3D motion detection, a birds-eye view, and a loud siren, using which you can ward off potential thieves. Both the wireless and wired models cost $229.99, and the solar panel-powered model costs $249.99. The devices are available for pre-order now.

New Features for Astro

Finally, the company also announced that its two-wheeled Astro robot is getting a lot smarter. The household robot can now detect all the member of your family, including your pet dog or cat. Amazon says that it will automatically record a short video clip of what your pet is doing if it detects them, so you can then choose to use Live View to say hi, or simply enjoy watching their antics.

Astro can now learn specific things about your house. Astro can learn about the windows and doors of your home. For example, you can now tell the robot which door is your front door, and which window is your kitchen window. The robot can not only learn their locations but also tell whether they're open or closed. It will alert you if it finds something suspicious. Astro will cost $1,449.99 when it's available on open sale, but if you request an invitation now, you can get it for $999 right now.

Amazon Astro Amazon Astro is a household robot with Alexa built-in. The product can help manage shopping lists, reminders, deliver small items, and more. View at Amazon

What are your thoughts on the new Amazon hardware products? Let us know in the comments section below!