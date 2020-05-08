It seems that Apple is being forced to delay the arrival of more of its products due to coronavirus. Just yesterday, we found out that Ming-Chi Kuo expects the mini-LED iPad Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro to arrive later than expected, maybe even 2021, and it seems that the new AirPods would share the same problem.

A new report from Nikkei Asian Review suggests that the new AirPods won’t arrive this year. They would be delayed until 2021 because of the current pandemic. It seems that the third-gen AirPods Pro mass production would start in the first half of 2021, while the second-gen AirPods Pro could begin their mass production between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022. Apple’s new headphones would also enter mass production by mid-2020.

The new AirPods that were rumored to arrive in the second half of 2020 could be the new Beats model. We are also waiting for the new “AirPods X” that are supposed to arrive sometime in September or October with a BeatsX-like design, since these would be fitness-focused.

Source MacRumors