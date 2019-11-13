The latest AirPods Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds out in the market. They have improved the shortcomings of the regular AirPods, and now they are even better with the recent discounts they have on Amazon.

Amazon has the new AiPods Pro on sale for just $234.98 shipped. These are usually found for $249, so this is a nice deal to consider. Remember that these new AirPods include Active noise cancellation for immersive sound, transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you, three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit, and they are sweat and water-resistant. The only downside is that you could have to wait for a while before they arrive. Here’s a video for you to know our first impressions on these great wireless earphones.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftE2xf78ET0