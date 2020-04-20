We have received new information from Jon Prosser. He says that these new AirPods were ready to launch during Apple’s March event. He also believes that these new devices could arrive sometime next month, even though he hasn’t given an exact date.

New AirPods (which were supposed to be at the March Event) are now ready to go. Probably alongside the MacBook Pro next month. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 19, 2020

The new AirPods Pro could launch next month, along with the new MacBook Pro, or at least that’s what Jon Prosser posted on Twitter recently. These new devices could arrive with the same in-ear design as the AirPods Pro, but they would lack Noise Cancellation. These could be the same AirPods Pro Lite that appeared on DigiTimes some time ago or another Apple device that may be on the way since we have also received information that mentions two new Apple-branded over-ear headphones.

This new MacBook Pro is rumored to be a 13-inch refresh that could also become a new 14-inch MacBook Pro. Prosser also believes that Apple would be using this year’s virtual WWDC to present these new over-ear headphones, while the new AirPods X would have to wait until September or October to launch.

Source MacRumors

Via Twitter