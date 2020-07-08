According to well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will release its new AirPods 3 sometime in the first half of 2021, but he also gives details about these new earphones.

A new report by Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple’s new AirPods 3 will arrive with significant changes in 2021. First of all, these new earphones would include SiP technology, instead of the SMP tech used in the current version. This means that the internal components of the earphones could take up a smaller space. This change would also help give them a design that resembles the one we find on the AirPods Pro. Kuo also believes that the second-gen AirPods may be discontinued when this new model arrives.

Source MacRumors

