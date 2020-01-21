New details for the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup have surfaced. These come from sources in Apple’s supply chain in China, and they were brought to light thanks to Japanese blog Mac Otakara.

The new iPhone 12 series will let users really choose the best device for them. According to the latest rumors, the 6.7-inch model would be 10% thinner than the iPhone 11 Pro Max with a total thickness of around 7.4mm, but a bit taller, and it would also include a triple camera with larger sensors than its predecessor. The 5.4-inch, 6.7-inch, and at least one 6.1-inch model would have different numbers of microphones along the bottom. The complete lineup would arrive with OLED panels and Face ID. The 5.4-inch and lower-end 6.1-inch models will have dual-lens rear cameras identical to the one found in the iPhone 11, while their footprint will be similar to the one found in the iPhone SE and the iPhone 8.

Source MacRumors

Via Mac Otakara