New 5K Apple Studio Display complements the Mac Studio with 27-inch of gorgeousness

On March 8th, 2022, at its Peek Performance Event, Apple announced the addition of a new external monitor, the Studio Display, to its list of products that aim to offer unmatched experiences to interested buyers. The product has a listed price of $1599 — which can increase if you choose any of the available add-ons — and can currently be ordered on Apple's website, with availability set to begin from March 18th.

Now, in case you have been on the lookout for a monitor from Apple and found the Pro Display XDR a bit much, this product is a great alternative. To learn more about it, make sure to read this article till the end.

What does Studio Display offer in terms of visuals?

To start, the display features a 27-inch active area with 14.7M pixels — and a pixel density of 218ppi — making it a 5K display. It also has a brightness level of 600 nits, plus support for P3 wide color and True Tone. Apple also spoke of an anti-reflection coating that will increase readability and comfort.

Note: Nano-texture glass, introduced with Pro Display XDR, is also available on Studio Display. You can choose the Nano-texture glass option during checkout to reduce glare from harsh light sources — this model will cost $1899.

The Studio Displays comes with a built-in stand for its $1599 price tag, but this can be customized according to your needs if you desire. You can opt for a VESA mount at no additional cost, while a stand with height adjustability will cost you an additional $400.

Extras on Apple's Studio Display

Moving onto the other aspects of this product, the Studio Display packages the A13 Bionic inside it, which is responsible for managing the camera and audio system.

The 12MP Ultra Wide camera on Studio Display is capable of using Center Stage and improves upon audio performance for video conferences with a three microphone array. Apple claims this setup will allow for more engaging experiences due to the ability to keep users centered in the visuals and low noise floor.

The Studio Display also features a new high-fidelity six-speaker sound system which includes four woofers and two tweeters. The former is responsible for bass while the latter will ensure the highs and mids remain crisp. The inclusion of A13 Bionic also brings support for Spatial Audio on Studio Display.

Lastly, the Studio Display features a total of four USB C ports on it, three that can deliver speeds up to 10Gb/s and another that supports Thunderbolt. The Thunderbolt port can deliver 96W of power to any Mac notebook, giving it the ability to even fast charge a 14-inch MacBook Pro. Users will also be able to connect three Studio Displays to a single MacBook Pro.

This is everything we know currently about the Studio Display. If you wish to learn more about the device this product compliments, check out Sanuj Bhatia's post regarding the Mac Studio on Pocketnow.