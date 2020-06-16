It seems that some Analysts believe that the new 5G iPhone 12 series may start Apple’s next super-cycle. A recent note to investors by Daniel Ives, Wedbush analyst, found by Apple Insider claims that Apple’s supply chain has normalized and that this puts “Cook & Co. back in the driver’s seat to launch this 5G cycle in this typical September timeframe.

According to investment bank Wedbush, the iPhone 12 may launch around the same time as the iPhone X did, and this device may induce a super-cycle for Apple in 2020 and 2021. This prediction doesn’t really align with most of the predictions that mention the possible launch of the iPhone 12 line up. However, Ives expects Apple to present its new iPhone lineup before September ends, and shipments would begin early in October. He also mentions a mix of 4G and 5G compatibility across the new iPhones, and that at least one of them would arrive with a price tag that doesn’t surpass the $1,000 mark, despite 5G support.

Apple’s new super-cycle would begin thanks to new iPhones with 5G support. Wedbush is expecting that 350 million out of the current 950 million iPhones are in an upgrade window. Its supply chains are also expecting the new iPhone 12 series to launch without EarPods in the box, to increase demand for AirPods, which are expected to sell 85 million units this year.

Source Apple Insider