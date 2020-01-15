Usually, we get rumors that are very specific and clear. However, this isn’t one of those. A new rumor from Japanese site Mac Otakara mentions a new 5.4-inch iPhone that will be sized almost like the iPhone 8, but it would also include Face ID.

We keep on getting rumors about the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup. It is believed that we can get as many as six new devices this year, but now we get even more details about a specific variant. According to Mac Otakara, Apple “might be developing Face ID models beside Touch ID models as an updated version of the iPhone 8.”

The body size returns to ‌iPhone‌ 7, and the receiver size is in between the iPhone 11 series and the iPhone XS series. The rear camera is much bigger compared to ‌iPhone 8‌, and the LED True Tone flash size returns to ‌iPhone‌ 7. By employing TrueDepth camera, the verticle width of the active area size for the display expands and thus becomes 5.4-inch size, and the possibility of it being the model buzzed about increases.

This new device can be easily mistaken for the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2, but the fact that it comes with Face ID and a 5.4-inch display makes us believe that it may be another high-end device. We are getting multiple sized iPhone 12 variants this year, and we have previously seen that these devices would arrive with a 5.4, 6.1, and 6.7-inch screens.

Source MacRumors

Via Mac Otakara