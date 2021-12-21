New 27-inch iMac Pro with mini-LED display may soon enter production

We have been receiving tons of rumors about Apple’s upcoming 27-inch iMac Pro, which could mean that we may be getting closer to seeing the launch of this new Mac. The latest rumor comes from a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report claiming that Apple’s suppliers have already started shipments to produce this new device.

” Suppliers have kicked off their shipments in small volume for 27-inch iMac series that will come with a mini LED display, according to industry sources.”

According to DigiTimes, Apple suppliers may already be shipping components to larger manufacturers to assembly the 27-inch iMac. There is no further information, but it is also mentioned that shipments are being in limited quantities. This information could confirm previous rumors claiming that Apple was getting ready to launch its new 27-inch iMac Pro in the first half of 2022. Let’s remember that Ross young suggested that Apple was going to launch a new 27-inch iMac Pro with a mini-LED display, 120Hz refresh rates, and Apple’s ProMotion technology.

Rumors also suggest that Cupertino’s new 27-inch iMac Pro will follow a similar design language to the one we find in the 24-inch iMac that arrived with Apple’s M1 processor. However, the new 27-inch iMac Pro is also rumored to be more potent, as leaker @dylandkt also claims that this new Mac will be powered by the same M1 Pro and M1 Max that come under the hood of Apple’s latest and most potent 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

It is also believed that the new 27-inch iMac Pro may arrive with an HDMI port, SD card slot, and USB-C ports, and it is also expected to feature Ethernet on its charging brick, just like what we see in the smaller 24-inch M1 iMac.

Source:DigiTimes

Via: 9to5Mac