New 27-inch iMac Pro to arrive in the first half of 2022?

It seems that Apple is getting ready for the next big step in its transition from Intel to Apple Silicon. The latest information reveals that Apple may be announcing a new iMac Pro in the first half of 2022. The best part is that this new iMac is expected to feature a miniLED display and other great new features.

According to Ross Young’s article at Display Supply Chain, the new 27-inch iMac Pro will arrive in Spring 2022, which means that we could expect a new and more powerful iMac between March and June. In other words, Apple’s next Spring event may be just as packed as the one we received in 2021.

“Apple’s Launch of the 27” iMac Pro with MiniLEDs, 120Hz Variable Refresh, and Oxide Backplanes Expected in the spring as Apple brings its ProMotion technology to the iMac. Apple is the only major brand with a MiniLED tablet and the only major brand with a MiniLED notebook. Will this change in 2022? We shall see.”

Rumors suggest that this new 27-inch iMac Pro will feature a miniLED display, similar to the one we find in the MacBook Pro. It is also said that this new display will be capable of delivering 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates, and the best part is that this new iMac could also feature the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that were announced with the latest 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops.

Ross also mentions other Apple devices, including a new OLED iPad and a Macbook, but these could arrive “until 2023 at the earliest, 2024 more likely.” He also mentions an Apple Foldable, but we’re not really sure if he is talking about an iPhone or other device. Apple’s AR Headset is also mentioned, as he claims that “volume estimates look low for next year, so price must be high.”

This year’s Apple Spring Loaded Event revealed Apple’s AirTags, new iMacs, new iPad Pros, and other great devices. So it wouldn’t be strange to see the iMac Pro and other great Apple products in next year’s Spring event.

Source:DSCC

Via: MacRumors