New 2018 iPhone dummy models side by side in video comparison

Well, it seems that Samsung isn’t the only company who is letting all the good information out this year. It’s true that these models aren’t working iPhone models but at least they show what they will look like, and in a very high-quality video.

At first glance, we can see that the new iPhone models are going to be identical, or at least in their screen design. The back of the devices is going to show some variations depending on the number of camera lenses. These new 2018 iPhones are a just last year’s iPhone X with some minor design updates that give us a thinner notch and better specs. One of the most important upgrades that we might see is a 4GB RAM capacity at least in the iPhone X Plus model.