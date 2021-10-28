Apple is famous for trying to hide the notch during its iPhone X announcement, and it did the very same during the October 14 ‘Unleashed’ event during the unveiling of the next generation of 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro Series. Today, the company shared a new support document that explains how users can hide the notch on the MacBook Pro laptops.

The document reveals how users can hide the “camera housing” (notch) on the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices. It’s fairly simple:

The feature was also demonstrated by Joseph Angelo Todaro.

Good news for notch haters! If you've got an app (or apps) with menus that collide with the notch, just Get Info on the app, and enable "Scale to fit below built-in camera". While the app is running (even in the bg), your display is scaled.#Apple #M1Pro #M1Max #MacBookPro2021 pic.twitter.com/nlGqkFkXAH — Joseph from Sketch (@Jatodaro) October 27, 2021

How to hide the notch on the new MacBook Pro? (Scale to fit below built-in camera)

Select an application in which you want to hide the notch

Right-click on the app and select Get Info

Select Scale to fit below built-in camera

Re-open the application and the top bar will be scaled, shown with a black bar, moving the rest of the application further down, essentially making it look just like a 16-inch MacBook Pro from 2019.

Once the application has been enabled to scale, the app’s menu bar items will appear below the notch, and you will no longer be able to hide the mouse behind the “camera housing.” This was an issue that was found by Quinn Nelson, where he showcased how an app’s menu bar items and even the mouse appeared behind the notch, essentially making it unusable.

WTF HAHAHAHA HOW IS THIS SHIPPABLE? WHAT IS THIS?! pic.twitter.com/epse3Cv3xF — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) October 26, 2021

The documentation also mentions that developers can use the developer guidelines to update their applications to properly support the menu bar and the notch on the new generation of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices.

