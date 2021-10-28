Apple MacBook Pro hide Notch

Apple is famous for trying to hide the notch during its iPhone X announcement, and it did the very same during the October 14 ‘Unleashed’ event during the unveiling of the next generation of 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro Series. Today, the company shared a new support document that explains how users can hide the notch on the MacBook Pro laptops.

The document reveals how users can hide the “camera housing” (notch) on the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices. It’s fairly simple:

The feature was also demonstrated by Joseph Angelo Todaro.

How to hide the notch on the new MacBook Pro? (Scale to fit below built-in camera)

  • Select an application in which you want to hide the notch
  • Right-click on the app and select Get Info
  • Select Scale to fit below built-in camera
  • Re-open the application and the top bar will be scaled, shown with a black bar, moving the rest of the application further down, essentially making it look just like a 16-inch MacBook Pro from 2019.

Once the application has been enabled to scale, the app’s menu bar items will appear below the notch, and you will no longer be able to hide the mouse behind the “camera housing.” This was an issue that was found by Quinn Nelson, where he showcased how an app’s menu bar items and even the mouse appeared behind the notch, essentially making it unusable.

The documentation also mentions that developers can use the developer guidelines to update their applications to properly support the menu bar and the notch on the new generation of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices.

