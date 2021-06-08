We have to admit that most of us really wanted to see the launch of the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple Silicon yesterday during the MWC 2021 keynote. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Instead, the event focused on giving us tons of new updates and features on most of Apple’s software platforms. Still, we are waiting for these new Macs, and it seems that they may still arrive this year.

According to a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report, Apple’s suppliers will start to ship MacBook Pro models in the third quarter of 2021. Now, that’s not too far away since it is the time window from July to September. This information doesn’t clarify whether these shipments will be of the laptop’s components or the finished 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

“Apple is expected to roll out two new MacBook Pro models later in 2021, with shipments slated to kick off in the third quarter, according to industry sources.”

We had already received hints claiming that the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models would arrive later than expected. Some even believed that the MacBooks would be launched following the same plan as with the latest M1 iPad Pro models. Whatever the case, it seems that these new models may indeed start mass production until at least the third quarter of this year, as suggested by Nikkei Asia and DigiTimes.

Further, it seems that Apple may also be working on a new Mac Pro, according to evidence found in Xcode beta. However, this new PC may not be powered by Apple Silicon, as the leak suggests that it may arrive with Intel processors.

“Apple is also working on a pair of new Mac Pro desktop computers, its priciest Mac machines that don’t come with a screen included, the people said. One version is a direct update to the current Mac Pro and will continue to use the same design as the version launched in 2019. Apple has discussed continuing to use Intel processors for that model rather than moving to its own chips.”

Apple has indeed been working on an update to the Intel Mac Pro. https://t.co/YgU8KaikeX — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 8, 2021

This information gets a bit more relevant as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has also posted that Apple has been working on a new iMac Pro with an Intel Processor. The code suggests that this new PC could arrive with the latest Xeon Scalable processor. So now, all we can do is wait to see if Apple will give us a new Mac with an Intel processor or give us a new Mac Pro with Apple Silicon in these times with chips are scarce.

Source DigiTimes

Via (1) MacRumors

Via (2) 9to5Mac