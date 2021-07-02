We are still waiting for the official launch of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, and it seems that we may have to wait for a bit longer. The new M1-powered laptops were expected to launch during Apple’s last WWDC, but unfortunately, Apple may have also been impacted by the ongoing chip shortage caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Still, there is a new ray of light shining hope upon us all, as the latest rumor claims that we may not have to wait until the end of the year to see the new Macs.

According to a report from Digitimes, the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models may arrive in September this year. The new laptops would come with mini-LED displays, an all-new design, and a faster Apple silicon processor. Now, we have already seen some leaks and renders about the possible new design of the new MacBook Pro models, which suggest some of the new changes and upgrades that are coming in the new notebooks.

Now, we’re not sure if the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be announced at the same event that will introduce the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup to the world since Apple usually launches its new phones in September every year. Digitimes also reported that the new notebooks would start shipments in October, which makes a possible September announcement easier to believe.

The new MacBook models are expected to feature a flat-edged design that will follow the design language of recent Apple products, and we might also get more ports, as rumors suggest that the HDMI port and the SD-card slot reader may make a return. The Touch Bar is also expected to say goodbye, as we may once again get physical function keys, but remember that these are all just rumors, so take them with some salt.

