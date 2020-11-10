Apple’s latest “One more thing” event has finally introduced new Apple Silicon powered devices. The new lineup includes a new MacBook Air, a new Mac mini, and an upgrade to one of Apple’s bestselling laptops, the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new Apple M1 chip comes with an amazing boost in speed and power. Compared to the previous model, we get 3X faster performance, 5X faster graphics. Apple’s most advanced Neural Engine also allows 11X faster machine learning performance, and it also includes a new active cooling system to sustain the laptop’s blazing-fast performance.

TO make things even better, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro will deliver up to 20 hours on battery life, which is the longest in any Mac ever, if you only stick to watching videos. However, the hour count drops to 17 hours of wireless web browsing, which is also something to celebrate.

Other upgrades include studio-quality mics with improved signal to noise ratio, sharper video with less grain, and it will all look even better on its Retina Display, which makes images take an incredible level of detail and realism, which will also deliver 500 nits of brilliance, 25 percent more colors than sRGB and True Tone technology which will automatically adjust to your environment to give users better viewing experiences.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip also features Big Sur’s Secure Enclave, which will get users best-in-class security features like Activation Lock to protect your Mac if it’s ever lost or stolen. The new laptop will include two Thunderbolt 3 ports with USB 4 support. The best part is that it will still fit in the same portable 3-pound design.

If you’re interested in the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, you can get one starting at $1,299 and just $1,199 for education. It is now available for purchase, and they will all be available next week, with macOS BigSur arriving in only two days.