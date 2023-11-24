Black Friday 2023 is here and in full swing. We've seen some amazing discounts today, like a massive $7000 off on Hisense's 100-inch LED TV and a foldable Motorola phone for under $500. But if you're in the market for a new laptop this Black Friday, you're in for a treat. Amazon is currently offering Apple's latest MacBook Air, featuring a 15-inch screen and the powerful M2 processor, at its lowest price ever. You can grab the 15-inch MacBook Air with three years of AppleCare+ for just $1438, a significant drop from its usual $1728.

Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2, 2023) With 3 Years of AppleCare+ $1438 $1728 Save $290 The latest 15-inch MacBook Air from Apple comes with a highly capable M2 chipset, up to 24GB of unified memory, 18 hours of battery life, a six-speaker system, and a stunning 15.3-inch display with 500 nits of peak brightness. $1438 at Amazon $1449 at Best Buy

Black Friday is a great time to get some Apple products. The Apple Watch SE 2 is down to its lowest of $179, and now you can grab this fantastic 15-inch thin laptop from Apple for nearly $300 less. This MacBook Air arrives with a big 15.3-inch screen that’s best for productivity. While it may not have the 120Hz Promotion display like the MacBook Pro, it offers ample screen real estate for multitasking efficiently. To complete the best media experience, this laptop also packs an immersive sound system with Spatial Audio.

This variant of the MacBook Air is powered by the Apple M2 processor, which arrives with 40 percent better performance compared to the Apple M1. It also packs 16GB RAM, so you'll never feel your MacBook slowing down no matter the number of applications you have opened. The best part is that this deal also includes three years of AppleCare+ for Mac, which covers two incidents of accidental damage coverage. Moreover, you can also take the benefit of the Apple global repair coverage, which can come in handy for those who travel internationally for study.

If you're looking for an even newer model, Apple's latest MacBook Pro — the M3 MacBook Pro which the company unveiled just over three weeks ago — is currently $150 off on Amazon. This variant of MacBook Pro packs a slightly smaller 14.2-inch display, but comes with a powerful Apple M3 chipset with 512GB of SSD storage. On the Windows side of things, Asus is currently offering a hefty discount on the ROG Strix G16, with a 21 percent discount from its original $1,399 price tag.

