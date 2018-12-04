Netherlands retailer outs Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus before launch

For all the work Nokia put into launching phones this fall — and this year, for that matter — but it ain’t over yet. There’s one more event for 2018 coming up tomorrow and it looks to be shaping up big. Big as in plus-sized. And big as in three phones big.

Phones retailer Belsimpel in the Netherlands has prematurely posted product listings for the Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus — companions to the Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 that launched in May. While India has seen the launch of the Nokia 3.1 Plus, both Plus models have not launched globally.

As a quick refresher, the 3.1 Plus has a 6-inch display, a MediaTek Helio P22 processor and up to 3GB of RAM. The Nokia 5.1 Plus, as described by Belsimpel, has a 5.8-inch 720p display at 19:9 aspect ratio, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a 13-megapixel camera. Android Planet believes that it runs on a Helio P60 chipset.

The same publication also reports that the Nokia 3.1 Plus will sell for €179 while the Nokia 5.1 Plus will go for €259.

Keep in mind that we’re also tracking a potential Nokia 7.1 Plus as well.