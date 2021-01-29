I have a love-hate relationship with Netflix. I enjoy watching its content, but I also regret watching its content too much. Or to put it simply, I binge-watch with no one to stop me. And oh, I also fall asleep a lot, while episodes upon episodes of a TV show play on the screen until my tablet’s battery dies. If that sounds relatable, Netflix has a solution in the form of a new feature called Timer. And as the name makes it evidently clear, it will let you set a timer for your watching period, after which the app will automatically stop the playback.

The new feature will let users set a timer for the next 15, 30, or 45 minutes before the playback stops. There is also an option to stop it when the episode ends. While watching content, users on the Netflix app for Android will see a dedicated Timer option in the top right corner that will let them set the viewing period on a scale that begins with an ‘Off’ option, followed by the viewing period presets (15, 30, and 45 minutes) and going all the way to “Finish Show” for completing the ongoing episode.

READ MORE: Netflix will expand Shuffle Play globally so that you actually end up watching content

Netflix says the Timer feature is currently limited to the Android app, but there is no word when it will arrive on Apple devices, desktop app, web client, and TVs. However, as per a report by The Verge, Netflix is exploring bringing the feature to other platforms too. A wider release depends on how well the feature is received by users at the end of the day. On the Android app, the new Timer functionality will be available starting January 29.

It also appear that the Timer feature on Netflix app will only be accessible for adult profiles. The new tool sounds like a great option for folks who need some encouragement to stop their content watching marathon session. Or people like me, who often fall asleep watching an episode. More importantly though, it appears to be tailor-made for kids when parents want to limit their content consumption sessions to one or two episodes of a TV show via some parental controls in the app.