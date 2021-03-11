I share my Netflix subscription with my sister who lives in a college dorm hundreds of miles away, as well as my younger brother back home. So far, things have been smooth sailing, as they’ve kept my account credentials to themselves and have their separate profiles too. But Netflix’s latest test will make password sharing a tad cumbersome by adding a layer of security code verification to it.

A feature that is both genuinely useful and an unnecessary hassle

First reported by GammaWire, some users are now seeing a warning message if they seem to be borrowing the account credentials from someone else. “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching,” says the message. On the warning screen, users will get an option to verify their identity by receiving an email or text code on their phone number, and later using it for verification.

Additionally, they can choose the ‘verify later’ option that will let them temporarily watch Netflix content for an unspecified amount of time before they get the same warning again, or might even get logged out. “This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so,” Netflix was quoted as saying by CNBC.

Hello there, freeloaders!

As per a report from TheHollywoodReporter, Netflix is aiming to alleviate the security risks that come with the process of sharing account credentials. The report adds that the rollout of the ongoing test varies from country to country. However, there is no word when – or if – this feature will expand for all Netflix users widely.

It might curb Netflix account piracy, but it can also be a hassle for average users

Apparently, the company is aiming to add some friction to the process of sharing a Netflix account with someone who wants only temporary access to watch content. Adding a layer of identity verification ensures that the people with whom you’re sharing your account temporarily do not end up eating the screen limit in the long run by continuing to use it.

Additionally, it will also curb the piracy aspect of selling Netflix credentials online, something that I’ve noticed happening on the internet quite brazenly. But on the flip side, it will prove to be a hassle for those who share their Netflix with family members, as they will have to share the verification code with them every now and then.