Are you tired of spending more time choosing what to watch than actually watching something? Well, Netflix is testing a new feature called ‘Shuffle Play’, which could allow you to find something to watch if you don’t know what to stream with all the overwhelming options around you. The Shuffle Play button is located right on the profile screen.

Interesting new feature @netflix … but what kind of insane person just says, “yolo, let’s spin the Netflix wheel of fortune” pic.twitter.com/6WDJrmd7pG — Turner Levison (@TurnerLevison) August 18, 2020

The information comes from a number of users who posted a screenshot of the new feature online. Further, TechCrunch has confirmed the development. The new option seems to be useful for some users while others find it confusing as you can see from the tweets below.

Whoa whoa what is this cool “shuffle play” feature on Netflix?!? It’s amazing and helpful for my indecisive self — Melissa Nathan (@mnathannn) August 18, 2020

My TV has a Netflix shuffle play option. The definition of chaotic evil. — KD (@kgdobs) August 11, 2020

Netflix told TechCrunch that the idea behind the feature is to help its members quickly and easily find content that’s tailored to their tastes. However, it is currently only in the test phase that is still underway.