Are you tired of spending more time choosing what to watch than actually watching something? Well, Netflix is testing a new feature called ‘Shuffle Play’, which could allow you to find something to watch if you don’t know what to stream with all the overwhelming options around you. The Shuffle Play button is located right on the profile screen.
The information comes from a number of users who posted a screenshot of the new feature online. Further, TechCrunch has confirmed the development. The new option seems to be useful for some users while others find it confusing as you can see from the tweets below.
Netflix told TechCrunch that the idea behind the feature is to help its members quickly and easily find content that’s tailored to their tastes. However, it is currently only in the test phase that is still underway.