Are you worried that you binge a lot of content on Netflix? Is your social interaction limited to your phone and Twitter friends in other countries that only communicate via likes and retweets, because you’re busy watching more Netflix content than you should, and not interacting with real people? Well, things are about to get worse with your eroding social skills, thanks to a new tool in the Netflix app that will automatically download shows and movies that you might like. Yes, the app will bombard with you even more content that you can watch even without an internet connection. Best of Luck, pal!

Downloads For You is already live on Android, coming to iOS soon

The new Netflix feature is called Downloads For You – which as the name makes it abundantly clear – will automatically download movies and TV shows that you might like. How do our entertainment overlords at Netflix know what you or I will like? Of course, based on your viewing habits. Your love for anime will be rewarded with more downloaded episodes of Attack on Titan, Death Note, and Fullmetal Alchemist that you can finish over three and a half weekends. A certain journalist friend of mine is definitely excited about this prospect though!

“Whether you’re a comedy fan stuck on a long car ride or a rom com lover without internet, we do the work so there is always something new waiting to entertain and delight you.”

Netflix really, really wants you to binge more content

Netflix app’s Downloads For You feature is now available on Android, and will soon begin a testing phase on iOS as well. If you got a whole lot of time at your hands that you don’t want to spend learning something productive like watering a plant or cooking bland ramen, here’s how you can enable the new Downloads For You feature in the Netflix app:

Open the Downloads section in the Netflix app Flick the Downloads For You toggle Specify the amount of content (1GB, 3GB, or 5GB) you want to download on your phone for offline viewing and hit Turn On.

Here’s my two cents on the new Downloads For You feature in the Netflix app:

DO NOT ENABLE IT!