Video streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon were forced to reduce their bitrates in several European countries back in March as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This measure was taken to reduce the load on ISPs and to cope with the millions of users were consuming tons of content while in lockdown. However, it seems that streaming services are starting to return to their normal HD quality in some European countries.

According to the FlatpanelsHD, Netflix is starting to give its customers normal HD quality in several European countries. Users from Denmark, Norway, Germany, and more countries have been posting on forums that their streaming quality has been restored. A Netflix spokesperson said:

“Please note, we are working with ISPs to help increase capacity. In the last month alone, we have added four times the normal capacity. As conditions improve, we will lift these limitations.”

Now, we have to wait for other companies to start working as they did, while the world slowly returns to normal.

Source BGR